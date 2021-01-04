Whole Foods CEO John Mackey faced criticism over comments he made about healthcare in America.

In an interview on Freakonomics Radio, Mackey told host Stephen Dubner that Americans don't need healthcare, they just need better diets and exercise routines, CNBC reported. *Crowd Boos*

"I mean, honestly, we talk about health care. The best solution is not to need health care," Mackey said in the Nov. 4 episode. "The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet...There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem."

Many people pointed out how dumb Mackey's argument is, considering dieting and exercise has very little impact on medical needs related to preexisting conditions, cancer, pregnancy, emergencies like car accidents, and, oh I don't know, COVID-19.

Others highlighted the audacity of Mackey's statements, considering he's personally worth a reported $75 million.

Mackey's implications are more than a tone-deaf soundbite. It implies that people who don't follow "healthy" diets or "lifestyles" be rejected from healthcare services. Never mind that millions of Americans can't even afford to shop in his fancy grocery chain right now because they have no jobs and/or are dying from COVID-19.

But aside from the fact that people are already dying, Mackey's later comments on the show about obesity imply that fat people don't deserve healthcare. He also ignores the reality of food deserts and how racism, especially anti-Black racism, impacts the health of communities.

So the next time you're dying remember Mackey's wise words and eat a banana or something.