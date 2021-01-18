Twitter will not allow Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to access her account for the next 12 hours due to multiple company policy violations, NPR reports.

Greene has been known to share tweets endorsing QAnon conspiracy theories, and on Sunday, she engaged in a lengthy discourse claiming election fraud in her state. A number of those tweets were flagged with a note stating, "This claim about election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."

After the permanent suspension of Donald Trump's account, Greene released a statement in regards to being temporarily shut out of Twitter, clinging to the dangerously false narrative that conservatives have been intentionally targeted by the platform in an effort to try and suppress their freedom of speech.

"Conservative Americans shouldn't be afraid to speak their mind. They shouldn't have to fear being cancelled by American corporations where they work, do business, and use services," she said, per CNN. "They shouldn't be scared into submission by Socialists who want to end their way of life."

Greene's temporary ban comes at a time where Twitter has come down hard on thousands of accounts that have been identified for spreading "harmful QAnon-associated content" as Joe Biden's inauguration draws near. Twitter has since suspended more than 70,000 accounts.

Last week, Greene, who has ties to QAnon, announced plans to file articles of impeachment over "abuse of power" against Joe Biden on Jan. 21, the day after his inauguration. The move is undoubtedly in response to Trump's second impeachment for "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol earlier this month over what they falsely believed to be a stolen presidential election.