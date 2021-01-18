A recall of approximately 762,615 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets has been announced, per a press release from United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) late last week. The frozen Hot Pockets in question are estimated to have been produced between the dates of Nov. 13-16 of last year with an approximate shelf life of 14 months.

According to the USDA, there's a risk of prospective eaters encountering some "extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic."

This development was reported to have been discovered after the receipt of four consumer complaints of "extraneous material." The FSIS also received one report of what's described as a "minor oral injury" caused by consuming an affected product. Officials have advised that anyone in possession of the Hot Pockets in question, the full product info for which is included below, should promptly discard their supply or make an effort to return it to the original location of purchase:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 Nestlé Hot Pockets brand sandwiches: premium pepperoni made w/ pork, chicken & beef pizza garlic buttery crust with a "BEST BEFORE FEB 2022" date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

