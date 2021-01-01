An Arizona woman has been accused of abusing her children and step-kids for neglecting to wear COVID-19 protective masks.

According to AZCentral, 32-year-old Sarah Michelle Boone was arrested last Saturday night after she allegedly assaulted three children. Officers say she had kicked one of the children while he was on the floor, hit another in the face, and picked up the third by the neck. The mother allegedly reacted in this way because the children were not wearing face coverings, even though they had tested positive for the virus.

Officers reportedly arrived at Boone's residence Saturday night, and approached her as she was walking down the street. Authorities claim the mother ignored their commands for her to stop and then began fighting with the police as they attempted to place her under arrest. Officers eventually handcuffed Boone after using a stun gun on her. She was then booked into Maricopa County jail and was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

The woman was charged with three counts of child abuse and three counts of assault in addition to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.