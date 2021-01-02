Two detectives who were involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor have been fired.

On Tuesday, per the Associated Press, detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes were informed of their terminations by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Per a copy of the termination letters cited by CNN in a report on Wednesday, Cosgrove—who fired 16 rounds into Taylor's residence and did not activate his body camera—was fired for use of deadly force. Per ballistics results, the fatal shot is believed to have come from Cosgrove. As stated in the termination letter, penned by Interim Chief Yvette Gentry, Cosgrove fired in three different directions and failed to verify a threat.

Jaynes, meanwhile, was responsible for the search warrant that resulted in the raid on Taylor's residence. He was fired for "failing to complete a search warrant operations plan form," as well as for lying about the verification of Taylor's boyfriend Jamarcus Gloer having received packages at the residence.

As previously reported, lawyers for the now-fired detectives confirmed last week that they had received pre-termination letters, with the final termination letters confirmed to have arrived this Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, as included in this AP report, was word that former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields will soon begin leading the Louisville department. Shields resigned from her Atlanta department position over the summer after officers shot and killed Rayshard Brooks. Shields' hiring has been widely condemned by reform advocates in Louisville and beyond.