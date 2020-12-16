Palm Beach residents are banding together to bar Donald Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as a residence.

All indications, including the fact that he changed his legal address to his private club, seem to point toward Trump moving into Mar-a-Lago after he leaves the White House.

At issue is the fact that Trump signed an agreement with the city when he converted the estate into a club. They agreed that no one would live in the residence long-term, and required proof that no one individual stayed at the club more than 21 days per year. Residents are urging this city to stand on that and sent a demand letter to the city to press the issue.

“There’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” resident Glenn Zeitz told the Washington Post. “Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people because we’re going to be there.”

Trump team officials who spoke to the Post anonymously said the city has no standing.

"There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence,” they told the paper.

In addition to that agreement, Trump deeded the development rights to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Trump promised in that agreement to never use the club for "any purpose other than club use.”

However, the city has not made any moves to stop Trump from visiting the club frequently. And Trump has mentioned publicly that he maintains a private residence there, beyond the obvious admission of changing his legal residency to the club.