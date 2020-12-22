A Richmond, Virginia UPS driver was brought to tears when hundreds of neighbors lined up on their street and applauded his hard work.

Anthony Gaskin was driving into the neighborhood for his delivery route on Dec. 15, when he saw the residents of the area cheering for him, CBS News reports. The neighbors see him as a hero, saying they wanted to acknowledge Gaskin’s hard work and positivity during the worst days of the pandemic.

“Through COVID, Anthony has continued working, delivering packages at our doors, record numbers of them, over 180 times to date,” Patty Friedman, who organized the event, told CBS affiliate WTVR. “I wanted to thank him personally for how much he helped me feel welcome when I moved in during a pandemic. It was terribly lonely and he was always the highlight of my day.”

When Gaskin arrived that day, he was surprised at the number of people in the street who were holding up signs and saying his name. His UPS supervisors were also there to commemorate all his hard work.

“Arriving on bikes, on foot, and in more than 75 cars, hundreds of Hallsley residents lined the road and waited for Anthony to turn the corner,” Friedman wrote on Facebook. “A humble man, he needed to be coaxed, but eventually, slowly drove his truck down the road while children and adults held up signs, screamed his name, honked their horns, and rang bells.”

Other neighbors also celebrated his commitment and positivity amid the pandemic.

“Anthony always smiles, waves, and goes above and beyond to deliver packages with care,” a neighbor told WTVR. “He makes you feel like a friend when you see him. He brightens our day, whenever he drops off a package, which is frequently at our house! He stands out from ALL other delivery drivers and we love him! Cheers to Anthony!”

“Thank you Anthony for all you do," a second neighbor said. “My 6-year-old daughter hasn't seen either set of grandparents in over a year. This has been very hard on everyone. Many of the packages you deliver are from them. The joy the packages bring makes it worthwhile. Thank you for always delivering them with a kind smile and a friendly wave!”