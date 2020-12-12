Donald Trump, who still hasn't admitted that he lost to Joe Biden, has continued to tweet misleading claims about what he believes was a "stolen" election.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted a claim that was once again slapped with a disputed warning from Twitter. "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE," he tweeted, "but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!" The warning Twitter placed on the post links to a series of articles detailing how, unlike what Trump says, voter fraud is particularly rare.

Moments later, Trump took aim at Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, both of whom have refused to back Trump's attempt to change the election results. The President has aimed at these two before, but now he's referring to them as "Republican in Name Only" Republicans.

"Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Gerogia or @dougducey of Arizona???" Trump wrote in another tweet hit with a disputed claim warning. "These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!"

But then came the moment in which Trump appeared to reach the acceptance portion of the five stages of grief, coming close to conceding in a tweet that suggested he could remain in office for four years. "IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe," he continued. "Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but 'Justice' took too long. Will be DOA!"

Clinging onto the vague and tenuous allegations regarding Joe Biden's son Hunter, of which he and Rudy Giuliani have continued to mention without getting too specific, he tweeted even more insults directed at attorney general William Barr. "Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden," Trump added. "Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!"

Since he appears to still be in denial over the election results, he shared one more tweet critiquing the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America," he wrote, which is something election experts have repeatedly disputed. "All they were interested in is 'standing,' which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes!"

So far, 18 states have joined Texas' lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results to hand a victory to Trump. Despite this, the Supreme Court on Friday unanimously rejected taking the case. Trump has been particularly scathing when talking about William Barr, as he determined earlier this month there is no evidence to suggest there was widespread voter fraud.