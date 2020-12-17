17 states joined in Texas' lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results and hand a victory to President Donald Trump.

The original lawsuit filed to the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks the court to block electors from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin from finalizing their statewide results. If granted, it would keep electors in these states from casting votes by the legally required deadline on December 14. Without the votes of these swing states, Donald Trump would take the electoral college.

The flimsy argument Texas offers in their last-ditch effort to snatch the election for Trump says that election officials should not be allowed to change the rules of elections on their own. They also argue that ballots mailed on or before Election Day should not be counted if they were not received by that date. The fact that the lawsuit comes from Texas, a state that extended early voting by a week via an executive order from the governor, doesn't seem to matter. The case (and the backing of Donald Trump on Twitter) was enough for 17 Republican state attorneys. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia's AG's all signed an amicus brief to show support for the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Trump threw his support behind the effort this morning, which the attorneys general should read as a bad sign. Trump's lawsuits to overturn the election results have been tossed out or lost in 51 of his 52 filings. It's also worth noting that the attorney general of Georgia is a Republican and he thinks the lawsuit's asinine.

The states named in the lawsuit have been ordered by the Supreme Court to respond by 3 p.m. EST Thursday.