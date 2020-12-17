Making it as a restaurant in some of Canada’s biggest foodie cities on a good year requires hustle, timing, that secret sauce, and a ton of luck. Add a global pandemic to the mix, and circumstances instead served newly minted restaurants with much of the opposite: public lockdowns (meaning no on-site patrons and a switch to delivery and take-out-only service), social distancing measures, and the need to pivot on short notice—multiple times. While some neighbourhood staples were forced to shut their doors permanently, many of these new restaurants have found a way to remain open, managing to put out some of the best food coast-to-coast. And they could use our support right now more than ever. Here's our roundup of the 20 best new Canadian restaurants of 2020.

