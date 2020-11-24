President-elect Joe Biden was informed by the General Services Administration Monday that the Trump administration is ready to move forward with the formal transition process, nearly three weeks after Biden was declared the winner in the 2020 presidential election.

"Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts," GSA chief Emily Murphy said in a letter. "I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision."

Murphy was appointed head of the GSA by Trump in 2017.

Ever since Biden was declared the president-elect by nearly all credible media outlets, Trump has explored every legal channel to contest the election results in battleground states. Even though his team's efforts have fallen short every time, he may have, as Barack Obama warned, effectively manage to cast doubt over our democratic process by spewing baseless claims of voter fraud.

As expected, Trump still refuses to formally concede but claims that he will begin the transition process "in the best interest of our Country," as well as for the well-being of Murphy, her family, and the employees at the GSA.