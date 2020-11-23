Snap Inc. is introducing a new feature to Snapchat called Spotlight, which will promote individual posts the company deems the most "entertaining."

Deadline reports that to incentivize users of the app to engage with the feature, the company will also award $1 million a day through the end of 2020. The daily prize fund can be received by multiple individuals, or just one.

"Submit your best video Snaps to Spotlight for the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million that we're distributing to creators every day," a blog post from Snap Inc. reads. "We designed Spotlight to entertain our community while living up to Snapchat values, with our community’s wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments."

The company also stressed that Spotlight will "prohibit the spread of false information (including conspiracy theories), misleading content, hate speech, explicit or profane content, bullying, harassment, violence, and much more." Any Snapchat posts submitted to the Spotlight feature will, of course, have to meet Snapchat's community guidelines.

Spotlight is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., New Zealand, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France as of today, with further countries to be announced shortly. Users must be 16 or older to win money, although the blog post does not specify whether anyone younger can contribute to any winning Spotlight posts.