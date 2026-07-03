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Life

Snapchat Introduces Spotlight Feature That Will Award $1 Million a Day for Most 'Entertaining' Posts

Snap Inc. is introducing a new feature to Snapchat called Spotlight, which will promote individual posts the company deems the most "entertaining."

Joe Price2061 days ago
Spotlight Netflix
Pop Culture

The Best Journalism Movies

Best Journalism Movies: Watergate & Beyond

Andy Herrera2738 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Infographic Shows 'American Sniper,' 'Imitation Game' Among Least Accurate 'True Story' Movies

'American Sniper' isn't exactly 100 percent accurate, as explained in this fascinating infographic breaking down fact and fiction in "true story" movies.

Trace William Cowen3515 days ago
Pop Culture

Here Are the Winners of the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Here's who bagged an award.

Catie Keck3820 days ago
Pop Culture

Can Batman Save Journalism in 'Spotlight'?

This movie takes on the 'Boston Globe's' in-depth story on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

BrianFormo3905 days ago
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