Latest Stories
Snapchat Introduces Spotlight Feature That Will Award $1 Million a Day for Most 'Entertaining' Posts
Snap Inc. is introducing a new feature to Snapchat called Spotlight, which will promote individual posts the company deems the most "entertaining."
The Best Journalism Movies
Best Journalism Movies: Watergate & Beyond
Infographic Shows 'American Sniper,' 'Imitation Game' Among Least Accurate 'True Story' Movies
'American Sniper' isn't exactly 100 percent accurate, as explained in this fascinating infographic breaking down fact and fiction in "true story" movies.
Here Are the Winners of the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Here's who bagged an award.
Can Batman Save Journalism in 'Spotlight'?
This movie takes on the 'Boston Globe's' in-depth story on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.