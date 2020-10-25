Multiple aides who work for Vice President Mike Pence—including his chief of staff—have tested positive for COVID-19.

CNN has confirmed that Pence's chief of staff Marc Short was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Saturday. Also, a senior adviser for Pence who is not employed by the government, Marty Obst, tested positive for the virus along with one of the Vice President's aides. Although Pence has been in close contact with both individuals, he and his wife reportedly did not contract the virus.

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley said in a statement per CNN. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health."

O'Malley went on to say that Pence will continue his schedule despite his proximity to the infected staff. "While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel," the statement continued. When asked about Short's diagnosis, President Trump revealed that Short was quarantining but claimed that he would be "fine."

Short has been on the campaign trail refusing to use a mask for months. This includes earlier this week when Pence and Short neglected to wear a mask while traveling on Air Force Two. Although the White House has been open about Short's diagnosis, it took sources close to the situation to disclose that Obst has tested positive for COVID-19. Like Short, Obst has been traveling with Pence along the campaign trail.

This news comes after Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and several aides and members of White House staff tested positive. It also follows Pence's communications director, Katie Miller, testing positive for coronavirus in May.

On Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared on CNN and said that the Trump administration is "not going to control" the pandemic.

The United States has now recorded over 225,000 deaths from COVID-19.