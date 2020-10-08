2020 has been a unusual year, filled with moments we have never seen or experienced before. But every now and then, history finds a way to repeat itself.

Last year, Uno got dragged for trying to clarify their own official rule about stacking Draw 2 and Draw 4 cards. No one was having it. After weathering a tweetstorm over their take, you would think they would've learned that house rules supersede anything it says in their little booklet that no one ever cares to read.

Earlier today, Uno tried it again, claiming you can't stack one Draw 2 card on top of another.

"The next player must draw 2 cards and lose a turn," the rulebook states.

No matter how many times Uno tries to re-establish their ground rules, there's simply nothing they can do about how everyone else chooses to play the game.

After initially deleting their tweet, Uno returned to reiterate their stance on this so-called rule, and invited the subsequent backlash.