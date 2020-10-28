One man's attempt to practice proper COVID-19 restrictions led to a senseless, violent exchange.

A security guard at a Snipes shoe store in Chicago was stabbed 27 times by sisters after asking them to leave the store because they refused to wear a mask, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The incident took place on Sunday, when, after asking the sisters to leave the store, 18-year-old Jayla Hill took out her cell phone to film the interaction. She reportedly claimed that she was calling someone to "kick his ass," which prompted the man to reach for her phone. Hill's sister, 21-year-old Jessica Hill, reacted by picking up a trash can and hitting the 6'5", 270-pound security guard with it.

After punching the man repeatedly, Jessica Hill took out her "comb knife"—a blade hidden inside a hair comb—and started to stab the security guard in the neck, back, and arms, while her sister grabbed his hair to keep him from moving. The security guard and the assistant store manager begged the sisters to stop their attack. When the victim finally broke free, the suspects kicked him in the head and body.

Despite his wounds, the security guard was able to keep the sisters in the store until the police arrived. He was taken to the hospital to have his wounds treated but didn't require surgery. The sisters claim that they were acting in self-defense. Yet, the entire interaction was captured by the store's surveillance camera. This, along with the gruesome nature of the attack, prevented the sisters from being granted bail.

"It’s the complete randomness of this. It’s terrifying," Judge Mary Marubio said after stating that the women will be held on attempted murder charges. Marubio also said that although the attack wasn't premeditated, the "sheer number" of stab wounds is concerning and compared the incident to a violent outburst during a domestic dispute.