A Miami Instagram model and OnlyFans content creator may have saved her family when she shot at burglars who forced their way inside her home.

The Daily Dot reports that Ansley Pacheco was at home on Oct. 4 when two armed men entered her home. The burglars, who had apparently been stalking her property, were able to gain access after a guest was let in through the front gate. Ansley's husband Daniel Pacheco was watching the NBA Finals with some friends around 8 p.m. when the attack happened. After the robbers told everyone to get down on the floor, they took some jewelry from the men in the living room. The home invasion was recorded on the family’s surveillance system, which can be seen in the report below:

The 26-year-old told Local 10 that she thought something was going on when she heard people yelling in the living room. She was in her bedroom with her son, where she grabbed her gun from the nightstand. When she opened the door, she was face-to-face with one of the burglars.

“He told me to put my gun down. I just shook my head no, and then I said, ‘Don’t shoot me, my son is in here,’” Pacheco said.

The man opened fire on Pacheco’s bedroom, hitting her headboard, TV, and closet door with at least six or seven shots. She returned fire, causing the burglar to run away. The two men shot back at her; Daniel then got the gun from Ansley and went to confront the burglars, who fled in a dark-colored vehicle. He shot at them as they drove away.

“I just knew that I had to do something, and my first instinct was to grab the gun and defend my husband and my son,” she added. She’s happy that no one was hurt in the incident. “You know, they could’ve killed him; they could’ve killed me,” she said. “They didn’t care at all.”

The armed men reportedly stole over $100,000 in jewelry, including a $50,000 gold chain and $33,000 watch. Pacheco, her family, and the guests said they didn’t recognize the men.