A devastating earthquake ravished the coast of Turkey and the Greek island of Samos on Saturday.

Per CBS News, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook the Aegean Sea near the coast of Turkey. The natural disaster rumbled cities, collapsing buildings, and triggering a tsunami that flooded Western Turkey. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency claims that the earthquake injured more than 700 people and initially killed at least 17. However, it's unclear how many people were crushed by caving buildings and homes.

On the Greek island of Samos, two teenagers were killed by the quake, bringing the known death toll to 19. Greek seismologist Akis Tselentis also told the Associated Press that citizens are not out of the woods just yet. Because the earthquake's epicenter had a shallow depth, there is a chance of heightened aftershocks that are powerful enough to topple buildings. Additionally, multiple major fault lines run through the region, making it possible that this quake could spark others.

Currently, Turkey and Greece are in a dispute over the exploration rights in the Mediterranean. But, both leaders are willing to put this on pause to administer aid to their citizens.

"Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan added: "That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life."