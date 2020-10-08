A plot that included plans to overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was thwarted by the FBI.

The plan, according to a report filed on Thursday by the Detroit News' Robert Snell, is said to have seen those involved reaching out to militia members.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent said in an affidavit that was filed in the hours after the agency raided a home in Hartland Township as part of the investigation into the death of a Detroit man who was killed during an FBI shootout.

Six men are said to be charged with conspiring to kidnap the governor. One of the men, 24-year-old Ty Garbin, is said to be the same man whose home was raided on Wednesday.

As news of the thwarted plot broke on Thursday, many were quick to point out a Trump tweet from April in which he said "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!"

This story is being updated.