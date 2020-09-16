In addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic that remains an ongoing cause of concern, the U.S. is dealing with a separate pandemic that's uniquely tailored to one of its most infamous weaknesses: boundless idiocy.

For the latest of many examples of this, we turn to a viral clip you've probably seen trickling down your timeline lately. The clip in question, which counts Twisted Sister's Dee Snider as one of the more prominent People With a Brain to have condemned its existence, was taken at a Target store down in Florida:

A group of imbeciles, several of whom are seen here wearing characteristically hideous MAGA merch, burst into the shopping location while shouting for other shoppers to remove their face masks.

"Take your masks off!" one idiot is heard saying.

The group, to Snider's aforementioned disapproval, also attempted to bastardize the 1984 Twisted Sister single "We're Not Gonna Take It" by positing it as some sort of anti-mask anthem. It is most certainly no such thing.

As a small consolation, you can also hear the person filming this attention-seeking stunt accurately refer to the group as "fucking idiots."

After all, only a fucking idiot (and a bafflingly selfish one, at that) would have any problem with making a habit of the laughably easy task of simply wearing a mask. Still, the problem of "anti-maskers" continues, even with health officials and public figures routinely urging people of all ages to embrace the mask as part of their everyday attire.

On Wednesday, for example, CDC director Robert R. Redfield made the potential impact of widespread mask-wearing quite clear.

"We have clear scientific evidence they work and they are our best defense," Redfield said. "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against [COVID-19] than when I take a [COVID-19] vaccine. "