While holding a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Donald Trump made some comments about the Democrats.

"The only way they can win Pennsylvania, frankly, is to cheat on the ballots," he said. "That's the way I look at it."

This wasn't the first time Trump has made these claims either. During a rally he had in Virginia just the night prior Trump said something similar to this, telling the crowd, "We've gotta watch this ballot scam, because they're scamming us. And then they say, 'he doesn't want to turn over [power].' Of course I do. But it's gotta be a fair election."

"We're not gonna lose this, expect if they cheat ... that's the only way we're gonna lose," Trump continued.

This rally came just after Trump announced that he would be nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court seat that is vacant from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week.

"This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation," Trump said during the press conference. "Should be very easy. Good luck. It's going to be very quick. I'm sure it'll be extremely non-controversial."