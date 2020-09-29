A New Hampshire man was arrested last week for allegedly fatally shooting his wife’s lover before making her behead him, according to People.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes announced in a release that Armando Barron, 30, has been charged with capital murder for “knowingly causing the death of Jonathan Amerault by shooting him while engaged in the commission of a kidnapping.”

Barron has also been charged with domestic violence, strangling, and threatening to use a deadly weapon “for the purpose of placing his wife, Britany Barron, in fear of imminent bodily injury.”

On the evening of September 19, Barron found out his wife was having an affair with Amerault, a co-worker at the medical supply company Teleflex Medical OEM, after going through her phone. Barron allegedly proceeded to beat Britany, put a gun in her mouth, and strangle her to the point where she passed out.

Barron allegedly used his wife’s phone to get Amerault to go to Annette Wayside Park. After beating Amerault, Britany told police that he demanded she shoot her lover, but she “would not place her finger on the trigger.” Britany alleges Barron shot Amerault three times.

After driving to a campsite, Barron told her that “once the sun came up the next morning he would forgive her,” but also ordered her to decapitate Amerault, so he couldn’t be identified by dental records. She allegedly obliged.

Upon discovering that the police were looking for him, Barron told his wife to bury Amerault’s body. When wildlife conservation officers found her at a campsite she wasn’t allowed to be at, Britany confessed to being “in big trouble.” First, Amerault’s abandoned car was found covered by sticks and tarp soon after. Then, his head was located in a nearby brook three days after the incident.

Britany has been charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty to their charges.