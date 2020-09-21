The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a state of emergency, effective immediately, in preparation for the announcement from Attorney General Daniel Cameron in regards to Breonna Taylor's case.

"To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan and collective bargaining agreements until further notice," LMPD Interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder wrote in a memo obtained by WAVE 3 News.

All officers were notified that their requested off days and vacation days have been cancelled, as there has been growing suspicion that an announcement in the Taylor case would be made "soon." Sgt. Lamont Washington stated in a news release that barriers will also be set up around downtown Louisville.

This memo has drawn speculation over what the announcement from Cameron will entail.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported earlier today that the LMPD’s Professional Standards Unit, which looks into whether a law enforcement official violated department policies, have placed six officers under investigation for their roles in Taylor’s shooting. In addition to Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly, Joshua Jaynes, Tony James, Michael Campbell, and Michael Nobles are under review. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired Brett Hankison in June for shooting "blindly" into Taylor's home.

This investigation is separate from the one conducted by the Public Integrity Unit, which has already presented its findings to Cameron.