Two Los Angeles County deputies are in critical condition following an ambush at the Metro station in Compton, the local ABC affiliate reports.

The incident took place on Saturday around 7 p.m. at the Metro Blue Line station in Compton. Per surveillance video, a suspect ambushed a male and female deputy, shooting them multiple times as they were sitting in their patrol vehicle. The officers were left with multiple injuries including gunshot wounds to the head.

Both deputies had to undergo multiple surgeries at a local hospital. Although they are alive, their condition is described as critical with the victims "fighting for their lives."

"That was a cowardly act," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train. ... To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. There's no pretty way to say it."

In the video, the suspect is wearing dark clothing. He approaches the passenger's side and fires several times at close range before fleeing on foot. Officials were unable to get a detailed description of the shooter and the surveillance footage from the scene uses a fish-eye lens so his height and weight may be distorted.