The August Complex Fire has now been determined to be the largest wildfire in California history.

The August Complex Fire, per the Los Angeles Times, is the result of 37 fires in and around the Tehama County area. At 471,000 acres, it is now the largest to have ever been recorded in the state's history. All told, a record-setting 3 million acres have burned across the state this year alone thanks to a swath of simultaneous fires.

Per the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (Cal Fire), these numbers have the potential to continue increasing as the fire season still have several months to go.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a proclamation designating the County of Siskiyou as the latest to be declared in a state of emergency. The state has also secured Fire Management Assistant Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist response efforts in other counties including Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo, Monterey, Fresno, Madera, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Butte, Plumas and Yuba.

As with all fire seasons, those in affected areas are urged to take seriously the issue of preparedness. It's advised that people avoid breathing smoke by keeping tabs on air quality reports, as well as have a go-kit with disaster supplies at the ready in case of evacuation.

Earlier this month, Newsom said he has "no patience" for climate change deniers, noting that such a way of thinking shows something that is simply "inconsistent with the reality on the ground."