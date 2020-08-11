Y’all remember Blockbuster? Remember having to leave your house to rent a movie? Well now you can relive that film lover's nostalgia with the help of Airbnb.

According to Variety, the company is opening up the world’s last Blockbuster for overnight rentals in Bend, Oregon. On Aug. 17, people will be able to book the video store for a one-night stay between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20. The reservations are only open to local residents.

The rental is only $4 per night and listed as “End of Summer Sleepover at the Last Blockbuster” on Airbnb’s website. “Hey Deschutes County residents! Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last Blockbuster,” the listing reads. “When you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick—we’ll give you the keys to the entire store!”

Store manager Sandi Harding is giving renters access to the establishment's entire movie library, as well as a pull-out couch, bean bags, and snacks like popcorn, Raisinets and Nerds for the lucky guests ready to pull an all-nighter.

“As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world,” Harding wrote. “Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

The store is dripping with '90s nostalgia, but we are of course living through the hell that is 2020 and guests are also being provided with a pack of face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer during their visit. Harding is cleaning out the rental after each night in accordance with CDC guidelines.

After the last guest checks out, customers will be able to check out the modified living space for a limited time.