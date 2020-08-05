A self-proclaimed white supremacist was arrested last week after he was filmed violently attacking a female bartender in Florida.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, 36-year-old Nicholas Arnold Schock was taken into custody Friday at the Pop's Sunset Grille near Sarasota. A cellphone footage taken by a patron shows a shirtless Schock at the restaurant, launching a racist tirade: "I’m a white supremacist!" he shouts. "The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you."

The man is seen being confronted by patrons, as his shorts barely stayed on.

"We have children in here," a bystander tells Schock.

"I don’t care, call Donald Trump," he responded. "Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere."

Schock then makes a sexual threat toward a woman, before he approached a female bartender and hit her across the face with an open hand. A group of men are then seen restraining him until police arrive.

Warning the following video contains violence.

Shock was reportedly charged with battery and disturbing the peace.

Pop’s Sunset Grill released the following statement to the Herald-Tribune:

At approximately, 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a troubled 36-year-old male entered our premises and immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue. We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 dispatch police officers. Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff. He was immediately subdued and held until the Sheriff arrived. We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful of the heroic efforts of our staff, owner and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode. She is recovering at home on paid medical leave. In the 20 years of our current ownership this is the first incident of violent assault.

The woman who was assaulted has been identified as Kisha Biche. According to TMZ, Biche suffered a concussion as a result of the attack and has been forced to take time off work. Though Pop's is still paying her wages, Biche is missing out on the tips she would typically receive, which has put her family in a precarious position. A GoFundMe page has since been launched to help Biche and her family get by during her recovery. As of Tuesday night, the campaign had raised more than $23,000.