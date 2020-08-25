The nugget enthusiasts community was rocked Tuesday morning by an announcement from McDonald's regarding a self-described "flavor innovation" coming soon to its dippable poultry.

The fast food chain revealed in a press release opening with the line "We know spice is in the eye of the beholder" that this fall will bring the launch of two new spice-centered drops, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets and a new dipper dubbed the Mighty Hot Sauce.

In a statement, the brand's VP of Menu Innovation—Linda VanGosen—explained the historical significance of spicing up some nuggets.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," VanGosen said Tuesday. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

The spiced-up nuggets will feature a tempura breading that's coated with a blend that includes cayenne and chili peppers. The new hot sauce, meanwhile, is balanced with a dash of sweet and notably marks the first new dipping sauce the brand has launched in three years.

Naturally, McDonald's—who made headlines earlier this year thanks to a line of Quarter Pounder candles—is pairing this doubled down approach to heat with the launch of a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

Ahead of the newness, set to begin its availability on Sept. 16, the Wendy's jokes and related commentary is already piling up: