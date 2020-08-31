Louisville, Kentucky resident Jamarcus Glover was reportedly offered a plea bargain that would have required him to say the late Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers this past march, was part of his "organized crime syndicate." Initially revealed by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar, the plea deal, which Glover declined, would have seen him admit that he and other co-defendant, including Taylor, had trafficked drugs "into the Louisville community."

"Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a “co-defendant” for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020," Aguiar wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the legal documents in which the plea agreement conditions are laid out. "When was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant?" he asked, highlighting Wine's attempt to hold anyone but the police responsible.

Glover was one of two primary targets in a series of Lousiville police raids, one of which resulted in the death of Taylor on March 13, 2020. Glover and Adrian Walker were suspected by police of selling drugs from a home located over 10 miles away from Taylor's apartment. Kenneth Walker, registered gun owner and Taylor's boyfriend, fired at police after they executed a "no-knock" warrant as he believed they were intruders. The LMPD officers fired more than two shots into the apartment, with six hitting Taylor, who was asleep at the time.

If Glover took the plea offered to him, he could have been released on probation, but instead he is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence on charges of criminal syndication, drug trafficking, and gun charges. Authorities have indicated that Glover and his associates had primarily sold drugs in vacant houses on Elliott Avenue. In numerous record phone calls from jail, Glover insisted that Taylor had nothing to do with any drug operation.

"This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker," Aguiar added in his Facebook post. "Breonna Taylor is not a 'co-defendant' in a criminal case. She's dead. Way to try and attack a woman when she's not even here to defend herself."

Police have maintained that they believed Glover had stored drugs at Taylor's apartment, despite the fact no drugs were found at her property after the shooting.

In an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal last week, Glover said that police have tried to blame him for the death of Taylor. "“The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna’s door,” Glover told the outlet. “There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there."

Read Aguiar's full post regarding the plea deal offered to Glover above.