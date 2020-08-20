The Democrats brought out out the heavy-hitters for night 3 of 2020 Democratic National Convention. Among tonight's speakers were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who formally accepted her vice presidential nomination.

All big guns, no doubt; however, the biggest name of the bunch was former president Barack Obama, who made the case for the Joe Biden-Harris ticket while also taking some shots at the current president, Donald Trump.

Obama claimed POTUS has shown zero interest in taking his leadership role seriously, and has consequently hurt many American lives. He pointed to the nation's coronavirus death toll as one of the biggest signs of Trump's failure.

"[Trump has] shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends," Obama said. "No interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

Obama then acknowledged that the nation was in the midst of polarizing times, as the majority of voters have already decided which candidate they will vote for in November. But for those who were still undecided, the former president urged them to consider his former vice president Biden, stating he has both the character and experience to make the United States better.

"Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother," he said. "Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief. Joe's a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him. 'No one’s better than you, but you’re better than nobody.'

"... Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala's ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: No single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy."

After Obama delivered his speech, "My President" started to trend on Twitter. You can read some of the reactions to Obama's speech below.

