Armed with a tiny bullhorn, unhinged conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was filmed yelling at park employees in Austin, Texas for wearing masks.

A viral video shows the InfoWars founder without a mask on, claiming that his wife was denied access to one of the city’s parks because she didn’t have a reservation.

“Now you guys use your COVID hoax to like set a checkpoint up to take over the parks and start charging?” he asks the masked park employees sitting by the park's entrance. “It’s unconstitutional.”

According to the Austin-American Statesman, the park is now taking reservations in an effort to curb coronavirus spread, not an “illegal power grab of the people’s greenbelt,” as Jones claimed.

“Who are you, masked man?” Jones asks one employee in the video above.

“I’m a lifeguard for Barton Springs,” the man replies.

“You’re a lifeguard for Barton Springs, now part of the criminal power grab,” Jones incoherently responds.

People are reposting the video in an attempt to own Jones, who is clearly using this moment to relay dangerous COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Check out some of the reactions below.

Of course it’s all fun and games until we’re reminded that there’s a very good reason Jones has been deplatformed on almost every major media site. The conspiracy theorist has been sued for harassing the parents of Sandy Hook victims, alongside a number of other dangerous messages. So yeah, don’t be like Alex Jones. Wear a mask.