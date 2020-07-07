The coronavirus has caused three separate premises to close after they only just reopened on July 4.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, have reported that one of their customers who attended the pub over the weekend has tested positive for the COVID-19, forcing the building to close as other customers are now at risk of contracting.

After the news surfaced, The Lighthouse posted a statement on Facebook, saying: "This isn't the message we wanted to write so soon but The Lighthouse will be closed due to a customer testing positive. We are slowly getting through our list of customers that were in the pub on Saturday. All our staff are going to be tested and we will reopen when the time is safe to do so."

The Village Home pub in Alverstoke, Gosport, said in a statement that it also "had a case of coronavirus" and that some of the staff are currently in isolation. "The pub is now shut," they wrote on their Facebook page, "but, all being well, will open again on Saturday. Anyone who was in the pub over the weekend, there is no need to isolate unless you show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group. Thank you and hope to see you soon."

The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said it had closed after getting a call from a customer on Monday to say they had tested positive for the virus.

Indian takeaway Saafar, also in Somerset, also had to close, saying that their building will have to endure a "deep clean" after one of their drivers attended the Lighthouse Kitchen. The same goes for The Vape Escapes in the same town, whose owner, Leanne Underhill, confirmed that all of her staff tested negative for COVID-19, however she also said that she is following government advice by contacting all customers that attended over the weekend.

In response to the recent events, Somerset county council have said that they are not treating the cases as an "outbreak", however they are reiterating that the public still have to adhere to social distancing rules.

As news that many would have expected, let's hope the decision to reopen pubs is one that hasn't been made too soon.