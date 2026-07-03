Latest Stories
Presented By
Premier League
Nikola Jokić Fondly Recalls Going to the Pub With His Dad When He Was 10
In an appearance on a podcast in Serbia, Jokić revealed that he grew to appreciate kafanas at a young age.
Welsh Man Breaks Guinness World Record by Drinking at 56 Pubs in 24 Hours
A man from Wales set a new Guinness World Record in February after drinking at 56 different pubs in the Cardiff City Centre in a span of 24 hours.
UK Pubs Are Worried About Running Out Of Beer
Brands like Heineken are reportedly restricting supply of some of their most popular beers, like Birra Moretti and Amstel, to three kegs per pub
UK Pubs, Restaurants Could Reopen In April—But No Alcohol Will Be Sold
The new plans are one of many currently being considered by the UK government as the vaccination programme continues to brighten UK prospects.
Tom Holland Looks Back on Drunken Phone Call With Bob Iger About Saving Spider-Man
Holland was three pints deep when he received a fateful call about Spider-Man's MCU status.
Video of Conor McGregor Assaulting Old Man in Irish Pub Surfaces
Earlier this year it was reported that Conor McGregor was under investigation in his native Ireland for allegedly getting in a bar fight.
Pub Refuses to Let Irish People In on St. Patrick's Day to Make a Point About Immigration
Dan Margulis wanted to get people thinking about immigration this St. Paddy's Day.
This South London Pub Lets You P*ss in Donald Trump's Mouth
If you need some 'relief' from Trump's success...