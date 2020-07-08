Sometimes you get two birds with one stone.

Oregon's Newberg-Dundee police were attempting to apprehend Randy Lee Cooper of Portland on Monday when he took them on a chase that lasted several blocks. According to the local Fox-affiliate, the pursuit ended when Cooper smashed the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into a Buick Regal near an intersection. After assessing the scene, the police realized that the Buick Regal was also stolen during an unrelated incident around three weeks ago.

The driver of the Regal was 25-year-old Kristin Nicole Begue. Begue was reportedly under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The 27-year-old Cooper was arrested and hit with multiple charges—including assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, and reckless driving.

Social media had a field day with this story once it hit social media.