Claudia Conway is putting her conservative parents on blast.

The 15-year-old garnered headlines this week for a series of viral TikTok videos in which she advocated for social justice and slammed Donald Trump. It was particularly notable, as Claudia is the daughter of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and anti-Trump conservative, George Conway.

"I grew up in a very, very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself," Claudia told Insider earlier this week."... I'm still a kid, of course. I took the time to educate myself and took the time to branch out and be exposed to other sides and other biases and whatnot. We do get into arguments a lot — I'm not going to lie."

George Conway apparently isn't pleased with all the media attention his daughter is receiving; so he has demanded all journalists to stop communicating with his minor children.

Claudia's response, however, wasn't so receptive.

The teen went on to say that her parents were actively trying to silence her by shutting off her phone as well as pressuring her to delete her social media accounts. She insisted she has "been nothing but respectful," and was simply exercising her right to free speech.

Claudia also said she has"been bullied and badgered her entire life because of her parents," but acknowledged that her last name has provided a platform many others will never have.

And, just like her father, Claudia had a message for members of the media: