The Conway family dinners are probably awkward AF.

Matriarch Kellyanne Conway is a White House adviser who has become one of the most prominent and outspoken supporters of President Donald Trump. Her husband, George Conway, on the other hand, is a registered Independent and co-founder of the Lincoln Project—a right-wing political action committee that aims to prevent Trump's reelection. Though they strongly disagree when it comes to the current presidential administration, the couple's teenage daughter appears to be the political blacksheep in the family. She's a self-described liberal who uses TikTok to advocate for social justice and troll President Trump.

"My family is a political family," 15-year-old Claudia Conway told Insider via phone. "I grew up in a very very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself."

She continued: "... I'm still a kid, of course. I took the time to educate myself and took the time to branch out and be exposed to other sides and other biases and whatnot. We do get into arguments a lot — I'm not going to lie. My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I'm always shut down by my entire family ... I respect everyone's views. For me, there's a certain threshold, I think. Everyone in my family are (sic) Trump supporters except for my Dad and I."

Claudia has used TikTok to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as demand justice for Breonna Taylor and others who were unjustly killed by police. She also claims her TikTok videos have been met with threats from "angry Trump supporters," though most of the comments have been pretty positive.

"I literally woke up to hundreds and hundreds of thousands of views of people cheering me on and saying they stan me and all this stuff. It's just so beautiful for me, and I think that's the beauty of this generation," she said.

Of course, many people have accused Claudia of lying about her family, claiming she was not the really related to the Conways. The teen responded to the allegations in a TikTok video in which she displays a handful of photographs taken with her mom.

"I think I want everyone to know that. My mom is the strongest person I know and she's 100 percent a feminist," Claudia told Insider. "My dad completely supports what I'm doing and I think my mom does too, she's just not as open about it as my dad."