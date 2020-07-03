Three friends were murdered after meeting up for a fishing trip in central Florida over the weekend.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, per a CBS News report, referred to the murder of the three friends as a "massacre." According to Judd, the three men were fatally "beaten and shot" during the incident. Speaking to reporters on Saturday near Lake Streety, where the bodies were found, Judd detailed the "horrific scene" of the crime.

"I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst," Judd said.

In a statement released to the public, homicide detectives with the Polk County Sheriff's Office asked for anyone who has information on the murders to come forward.

Police said that 27-year-old Brandon Rollins called his father on Friday night, saying only "Help." Preliminary information shows that Rollins' father knew that his son had left for a fishing trip with friends Kevin Springfield, 30, and Damion Tillman, 23. Rollins' father arrived at the scene to find his son "barely alive." Springfield and Tillman were already dead.

The CBS report adds more context, citing early investigation findings as including the added detail that Rollins' father "forgot his cellphone" when rushing to the location upon receiving his son's emergency call. The father then drove to a convenience store, where a clerk helped him notify police. Once authorities arrived at the scene, Rollins had also died.

While police have thus far declined to offer any speculation on the potential relationship between the victims and those responsible for the murders, authorities have been clear that the location of the fishing trip isn't the sort of place one would simply "stumble upon."