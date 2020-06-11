Louisville, Kentucky police released the incident report from the night 26-year-old medical technician Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police while sleeping in her apartment, and it's almost entirely blank. The Courier Journal reports that Louisville Metro Police released the four-page incident report almost three months after it took place, but a significant amount of the information has been redacted.

The time, date, case number, incident location, and victim's name are all listed in the report, which also confirms Taylor's age. Her street number, apartment number, and date of birth, meanwhile, have all been redacted. Her injuries are listed in the report as "none," even though she was shot by officers at least eight times. She died at the scene in her hallway, attorneys for her family said. Additionally, the report states that there was no "forced entry" into the apartment, but it's already been revealed they used a battering ram to knock down the door to her apartment.

The three officers who fired into Taylor's apartment, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, are also named in the report. However, the "narrative" portion of events only states "PIU investigation," with the rest of the report containing no further information. The Louisville Metro Police department said that there are indeed errors in the report, and it's due to some sort of reporting program fault. "Inaccuracies in the report are unacceptable to us, and we are taking immediate steps to correct the report and to ensure the accuracy of incident reports going forward," the department said in a statement.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, meanwhile, called the report "unacceptable" in a statement issued on Wednesday. "Full stop. It’s issues like this that erode public confidence in LMPD’s ability to do its job, and that’s why I’ve ordered an external top-to-bottom review of the department," he continued. "I am sorry for the additional pain to the Taylor family and our community."

Taylor was fatally shot on March 13 by plainclothes officers who barged into her home as she slept. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, a registered gun owner, reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers after they barged in because he claimed they didn't announce they were police before doing say. Officers have maintained that they announced their presence, but Walker and a number of Taylor's neighbors have disputed that claim. He fired a warning shot, hitting Sgt. Mattingly in the leg, which prompted officers to fire shots into the apartment, fatally shooting Taylor.

The investigation into Taylor's death is still ongoing, but so far none of the officers responsible for the fatal shooting have been fired or charged. Police executed a "no-knock warrant, and the detective who applied for it has been reassigned ABC News reports.