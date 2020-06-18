On Thursday, June 18, Blaze Pizza is allowing customers to come to participating locations and order any pizza with White Claw crust.

As many outside-the-box creations go, this one started off as a simple, inquisitive observation.

"While sipping on a Mango White Claw, I thought, 'Why not make dough with this instead of filtered water?' Turns out it tastes great," Brad Kent, executive chef for Blaze Pizza, said. "After combining a few of our fresh ingredients, the final recommended topping list offers a balance of spicy and tangy, with a bit of tropical sweetness to balance it out."

Kent suggests pairing the Mango White Claw crust with a pie that includes their signature red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, pineapple, and fresh arugula.

The announcement of the White Claw crust comes at an advantageous time where hard seltzer sales are booming. Business Insider reports that hard seltzer accounted for over 10 percent of alcoholic beverage sales for three straight weeks.

If you're intrigued by the thought of White Claw crust—and why wouldn't you be?—head on over to your nearest Blaze Pizza on Thursday. You can either order in-person for take-out or dine-in where available.

Blaze Pizza has a noteworthy investor in LeBron James, who came aboard in 2012 as the pizza chain was looking to expand. James and business manager Maverick Carter partnered with Levy Restaurants founder Larry Levy to open franchises in South Florida and Chicago. Forbes reports, as of 2017, the trio had 17 franchises. That same year, it was reported that LeBron's 10 percent stake in Blaze was valued between $35 million to $40 million.

In 2016, James appeared in a commercial posing as a new 6-foot-8 Blaze employee named "Ron."