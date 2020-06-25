Scottsdale councilman Guy Phillips issued an apology on Thursday morning following heavy backlash after he mocked some of George Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," at an anti-mask rally in Arizona on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Arizona Republic, Phillips said, "It was a stupid and insensitive comment that I shouldn’t have made, and I had no intention of disrespecting anybody."

"[Floyd] didn't deserve what happened to him and I by no means was trying to make light of it by saying I can't breathe in a mask," Phillips continued. "Please accept my sincerest apology and that goes out to anyone who became offended."

This apology follows the councilman not only getting slammed on social media, but also by fellow Arizona policymakers like Gov. Doug Ducey for his insensitive remarks.

"Just flat out wrong," Ducey tweeted in disapproval of Phillips' words. "Despicable doesn't go far enough. The final words of George Floyd should NEVER be invoked like this. Anyone who mocks the murder of a fellow human has no place in public office. Period."

Phillips decided to organize Wednesday's anti-mask rally to protest the mayor's order made the week prior that mandated people in the city to cover their faces while "in most public areas."

Wearing masks has become a topic of debate, with people misguidedly feeling there is no longer a need to use them now that businesses are beginning to reopen. Many anti-maskers use this thought process despite the fact that there has also been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and the United States saw its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday with 45,557.

The CDC cites that masks are still very necessary and effective, especially considering a "significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms." And not only is it a healthy and safety hazard to try and ignore these rules by not wearing a mask, but airlines are beginning to crack down on it as well.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said that the company would be enforcing the wearing of masks. “Customers who choose not to comply with this or any other safety requirement risk losing their future flight privileges with Delta," he said in the staff note on Thursday. "So far, there have thankfully only been a handful of cases, but we have already banned some passengers from future travel on Delta for refusing to wear masks on board.”