A shooting that occurred around 7:25 p.m. local time on Wednesday at Glendale, Arizona's Westgate Entertainment District has left three people injured, Glendale Police said. One of the victims is in critical condition. All three of the people that were injured were taken to a hospital. The injuries the other two victims sustained are said not be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter, who has not been named by police, was taken into custody.

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Update: there are no more reports of any active shooting. One suspect is in custody. We are shutting down the Westgate area to ensure everyone is safe. Media staging will be at Cabelas parking lot — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada took to social media to say that he witnessed the shooting. "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," Sen. Quezada wrote on Twitter. "There are multiple victims."

I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Glendale police spokesperson Officer Tiffany Ngalula said authorities are aware of a video that is circulating online that appears to show the suspected shooter with a semi-automatic rifle.