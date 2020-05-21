A shooting that occurred around 7:25 p.m. local time on Wednesday at Glendale, Arizona's Westgate Entertainment District has left three people injured, Glendale Police said. One of the victims is in critical condition. All three of the people that were injured were taken to a hospital. The injuries the other two victims sustained are said not be life-threatening. 

The suspected shooter, who has not been named by police, was taken into custody. 

Arizona State Senator Martín Quezada took to social media to say that he witnessed the shooting. "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate," Sen. Quezada wrote on Twitter. "There are multiple victims."

Glendale police spokesperson Officer Tiffany Ngalula said authorities are aware of a video that is circulating online that appears to show the suspected shooter with a semi-automatic rifle.

Related Stories

Colorado Waffle House Regular Allegedly Shoots Cook Over Mask Policy
Argument Over $10 Leads to Fatal Shooting of Ohio Man
At Least 18 People Killed in Canadian Shooting Rampage (UPDATE)

Also Watch

News