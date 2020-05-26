Just six days after the Lovett School in Atlanta held a drive-in graduation event to celebrate the class of 2020, a letter was posted on Saturday informing the graduates' parents that "several" students have since tested positive for COVID-19.

"We want to let you know that the school has been notified by several Class of 2020 families that their students have tested positive for COVID-19," the letter reads, per People. "Unfortunately the infectious nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be touched at some point, and we recognize how hard separation and missed milestones have been on the emotional lives of our students."

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, parents of the class of 2020 graduates received an email Friday from Lovett's head of school Meredyth Cole and head nurse Shana Horan that said an unidentified senior who attended the drive-in event on May 17 had already tested positive for COVID-19. Cole and Horan maintain that the student was confined to their car throughout the ceremony, but also point out that this graduate "later had company over for a graduation gathering, and then traveled out of town with friends."

The number of graduates with confirmed coronavirus cases has yet to be disclosed. Lovett plans on holding a more traditional graduation ceremony in late July.