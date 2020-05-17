We all knew that once the weather started getting nicer that it would become increasingly more difficult to follow the self-quarantine order that is in place for many states due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Well, one New Yorker learned that the hard way when he got arrested for violating the stay-at-home order during his visit to Hawaii.

Tarique Peters recently took a trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, and was arrested for violating the state's strict 14-day self-quarantine order put in place for tourists. He was only caught because he was posting pictures of himself surfing, sunbathing, and adventuring around Waikiki.

Peters' mother was not a fan of this news, telling the NY Post how disappointed she was of her son's actions.

"He had no business going there,” Marcia Peters said. “The rules are all over. I told him not to travel. I told him not to go. I told him to cancel all his vacation [plans] because he knows what’s going on in America and all over.”

"Where am I going to get $4,000 from," she said of the $4,000 bail that her son is currently being held on. "I don’t know that he has $4,000. He ain’t rich like that. We gonna have to work something out."

Peters' mother also said that he doesn't usually do this kind of thing. She says he is to work and attend Mercy College.

This is just another case in people not being able to help themselves in terms of taking advantage of the nice weather, despite a global pandemic happening. Citizens across the United States have begun protesting for their right to gather and have businesses reopen, with rallies in Long Island being one of the most recent.

With Memorial Day Weekend on the horizon, states like New Jersey have begun announcing that beaches will be open, but under strict social distancing guidelines.