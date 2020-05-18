The alleged Grubhub driver that struck and injured a restaurant worker turned himself into the police, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken in Chicago. The businesses' owner, Angenita Tanner, told reporters that an exchange took place about an hour before the incident when she asked a Grubhub delivery driver to stay outside of the establishment to maintain social distancing. Tanner said that he became angry, started kicking the door, then returned to his car.

Tanner and her daughter, Bijan Early, called the police then followed the driver to the car to prevent him from leaving. The driver then struck Early. Per witnesses, he dragged her for up to 40 feet resulting in a broken pelvis, arms, and legs. Early was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she had surgery for her injuries.

A video of the incident started to circulate the internet.

"You just kicked our door," Early said. "This is too much disrespect that we get on a day-to-day. We’re just trying to be essential workers and feed people. This is ridiculous."

Grubhub released a statement saying that it is "shocked and appalled" by the incident. It also says that it's currently working with the police and has ended the driver's contract with the company. Additionally, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is coordinating with Tanner's family to create a fundraiser.