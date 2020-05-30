Over the past two and a half months, as much of our country has lived in quarantine, we’ve witnessed the violent loss of black lives with disturbing frequency. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have died at the hands of racists and law enforcement. Complex Networks recognizes the power of its platforms and is committed to amplifying their stories and the voices of our communities to work for justice.

At 6:15 p.m. on Friday evening, a young protester stood next to a policeman stationed at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, holding a large mirror inches away from the officer’s face.

Written in blood red paint across the front of the mirror were the words, “Look at yourself.”

“I wanted to make them see themselves,” the protester told Complex. “I’m tired of us having to fight for something and they don’t see us. So if they’re not going to see us, they’ve got to see themselves.” Motioning at the red letters on the mirror, they added, “This is all the blood that they have spilled.”

Four days after George Floyd was killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, protests continued across the country on Friday night. In New York City, the demonstrations began at Manhattan’s Foley Square at 4 p.m. before thousands gathered in front of Barclays Center two hours later.