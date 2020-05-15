A Florida casino has created a partitioned poker table with plexiglass, as a way to safely get gamblers in the doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports radio personality Andy Slater shared the images—from the Hialeah Park racetrack and casino in Hialeah, Florida—which show four players and a dealer seated around the table with face masks. The partition prevents the players from breathing on each other, while the bottom slots allow them to reach for cards and make bets.

However, Twitter wasn't too thrilled about the casino’s conceptualized poker table.

Casinos across the U.S. remain shuttered. The Nevada Gaming Commission recently announced that it’s working on a plan to reopen the state's casinos. While there isn’t an idea of when gaming can begin once again, on Thursday, the gaming control board shared guidelines for reopening casino restaurants. 

