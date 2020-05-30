An Australian zookeeper was critically injured Friday after she was mauled by two lions, CBS News reports.

Emergency services were called to Shoalhaven Zoo near Sydney on Friday morning. When they arrived, they found an unnamed 35-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head and neck. The employee was airlifted from the zoo to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The woman was reportedly cleaning the enclosure when she was attacked. Ambulance officer Faye Stockman was the first person to enter the enclosure to treat the victim. She described the incident as frightening and "absolutely harrowing."

"This is one of the worst jobs I have ever experienced," Stockman said in a statement.

Police Detective Superintendent Greg Moore claimed after the two male lions attacked the woman, they were secured and no longer posed a threat.

According to BBC, the Shoalhaven Zoo is close to 90 miles from Sydney. It has been closed since March 25 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Friday's accident is also not the only attack to happen at the zoo. In 2014, a handler was giving a presentation to visitors when he was dragged into the water by a crocodile. Fortunately, he survived the incident and only suffered injuries to his hands.