Nando's regulars rejoice! It has just been announced that 94 of the loved chicken spot's stores will be open this week for your Peri Peri needs and wants.
After running successful trials in a select number of UK branches, Nando's can now announce that cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast, along with many more, will be open again for collection and delivery services.
All 54 of the restaurants that are currently open, along with the 40 to come, will continue their operations behind closed doors exclusively for delivery, with a majority of stores offering a Click & Collect service. Although the pleasure of being able to sit in your local restaurant is still not upon us, Nando's are striving to keep everyone safe, with customers being urged not to travel to the stores unnecessarily unless they're picking up their order at their allotted time.
The menu has been slightly reduced in order to help maintin social distancing for staff in the kitchen, however fan favorites such as the peri peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips are all available to purchase.
The full list of branches set to open this week for delivery and Click & Collect are as follows:
- Aberdeen - Belmont Street
- Belfast - Boucher Crescent
- Bristol - Cabot Circus
- Cambridge - Leisure
- Canary Wharf - Cabot Place
- Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place
- Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter
- Chiswick
- Coventry - City
- Dalston
- Ealing - Bond Street
- Edinburgh - Fountain Park
- Glasgow - Springfield Quay
- Hammersmith - King Street
- Horsham
- Hove
- Islington
- Kilburn
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds - Briggate
- Lime Street (London)
- Lincoln
- Liverpool - ONE
- London - Clink Street
- London - Finsbury Park
- London - Harrogate
- London - Holloway Road
- Maidstone
- Manchester - Fallowfield
- Manchester - Oxford Road
- Manchester - Printworks
- Milton Keynes - Xscape
- Newcastle - The Gate
- North End Road
- Reading - Gateway
- Reading - Oracle Centre
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield - West Street
- South Kensington - Gloucester Road
- Stoke Newington
- Swiss Cottage
- Twickenham
- West Hampstead
- Worcester
Happy eating!
