Nando's regulars rejoice! It has just been announced that 94 of the loved chicken spot's stores will be open this week for your Peri Peri needs and wants.

After running successful trials in a select number of UK branches, Nando's can now announce that cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester and Belfast, along with many more, will be open again for collection and delivery services.

All 54 of the restaurants that are currently open, along with the 40 to come, will continue their operations behind closed doors exclusively for delivery, with a majority of stores offering a Click & Collect service. Although the pleasure of being able to sit in your local restaurant is still not upon us, Nando's are striving to keep everyone safe, with customers being urged not to travel to the stores unnecessarily unless they're picking up their order at their allotted time.

The menu has been slightly reduced in order to help maintin social distancing for staff in the kitchen, however fan favorites such as the peri peri chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and peri chips are all available to purchase.

The full list of branches set to open this week for delivery and Click & Collect are as follows:

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Belfast - Boucher Crescent

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Cambridge - Leisure

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Coventry - City

Dalston

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Hammersmith - King Street

Horsham

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Leamington Spa

Leeds - Briggate

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool - ONE

London - Clink Street

London - Finsbury Park

London - Harrogate

London - Holloway Road

Maidstone

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Milton Keynes - Xscape

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Reading - Gateway

Reading - Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield - West Street

South Kensington - Gloucester Road

Stoke Newington

Swiss Cottage

Twickenham

West Hampstead

Worcester

Happy eating!