A 10-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he died while saving his sister from a river in South Dakota.

According to the New York Post, the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was found Saturday night by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Per the child’s mother, Nicole Eufers, Ricky was out with his father, Chad Sneve, and siblings when several of them fell into the Big Sioux River.

“A couple of the siblings fell in the water,” Eufers told the Argus Leader. “Dad jumped in for two of them, and Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle.”

Ricky was able to save his sister by getting her to the shore. Yet when his father and siblings were trying to collect themselves, they noticed that Ricky was missing.

Ricky was the oldest of four children and has one step-sibling. Sneve describes his son as a generous soul who was willing to do anything for anyone.

“He was generous, kind, and special in more ways than I can begin to explain. He was my everything, and he touched everyone he encountered,” his father said while Ricky’s mother explained that her son taught her how to “love and appreciate life.” “He never failed to amaze me,” Eufers stated.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover Ricky’s funeral cost and any other expenses related to his untimely death.