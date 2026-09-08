Marcus Troy Portrait

Marcus Troy

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Marcus Troy's Off-The-Radar Summer Road Trip

It's time to go off the beaten path.

Marcus Troy4838 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (May 14-20)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5599 days ago

Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (May 7-13)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5606 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 30 to May 6)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5613 days ago

Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 23-29)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5620 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 16-22)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5628 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 9-15)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5634 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 2-8)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5641 days ago

Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (March 12-18)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5662 days ago

Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (Feb. 5-12)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5697 days ago
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Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.

Marcus Troy5704 days ago

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