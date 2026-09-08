Marcus Troy
Latest Stories
Marcus Troy's Off-The-Radar Summer Road Trip
It's time to go off the beaten path.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (May 14-20)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (May 7-13)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 30 to May 6)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 23-29)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 16-22)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 9-15)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (April 2-8)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (March 12-18)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (Feb. 5-12)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.
Marcus Troy's 5 Cool Things I Saw This Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
Complex's lifestyle columnist explores the world with his keen eye for the interesting and absurd.